Klopp hints at summer spending spree





Wih Virgil van Dijk on the verge of a £50m move from Southampton and Mohamed Salah set to put pen to paper on a £12m transfer from Roma any day now, Klopp was clear about the need to strengthen his squad ahead of Champions League football next season.





“It's easy to say what the people measure me against – titles and trophies some day and, of course, against subjective successes like Champions League participation," he said.





“I was indeed made aware last summer that you won't get a badge for a positive transfer balance.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is ready to splash the cash, hinting that the club's owners FSG are willing to spend big.

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.