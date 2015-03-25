Klopp has been window shopping





With the rumour mill in top gear and talk of a large pot of cash if Liverpool qualify for the Champions League, Klopp was cautious not to name names.









"We have a really good side when our first 11, 12, 13, 14 players are fit.





"The Champions League, for different reasons, is a wonderful competition. You can earn a lot of money there - that is money we did not have last year. That is very interesting and is one part of it, but we are already in a good position.





"We are a club without financial problems and we have money to spend, but it makes sense to think before we spend and that is what we are doing."

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he's taken a look at several players who may be of interest to Liverpool when the transfer window opens again at the end of the season."The world is not full of players who will make us better immediately but clearly there are a few out there," said the German. "We have spoken to them.

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.