King commits future to Bournemouth

Joshua King has signed a new four-year deal at Bournemouth.

The Norway forward, last season's top scorer with 16 goals including a run of 12 in 14 games, will remain at the Vitality Stadium until at least 2021.

"There was a lot of talk during the summer but I always made it clear I wanted to stay here," King said.

"Bournemouth are a great club that is always looking to improve, the manager has been brilliant with me and we have a fantastic squad.

"The future here is bright and I'm really happy that I'll be a part of that."

King joined from Blackburn two years ago and began his career at Manchester United, where virtually all four years were spent on loan.

"I'm delighted that Joshua has committed his long-term future to the club," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said.

"During the last year he has become a key player here, both with his goals and performances, and was instrumental in the team finishing ninth in the Premier League last season.

"Joshua is the fifth player we have tied down to a new deal this summer and, combined with our four new signings, we can all be excited about the direction this club is heading in."

Source: PA

