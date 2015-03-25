 
  1. Football
  2. AFC Bournemouth

King commits future to Bournemouth

29 August 2017 08:53

Joshua King has signed a new four-year deal at Bournemouth.

The Norway forward, last season's top scorer with 16 goals including a run of 12 in 14 games, will remain at the Vitality Stadium until at least 2021.

"There was a lot of talk during the summer but I always made it clear I wanted to stay here," King said.

"Bournemouth are a great club that is always looking to improve, the manager has been brilliant with me and we have a fantastic squad.

"The future here is bright and I'm really happy that I'll be a part of that."

King joined from Blackburn two years ago and began his career at Manchester United, where virtually all four years were spent on loan.

"I'm delighted that Joshua has committed his long-term future to the club," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said.

"During the last year he has become a key player here, both with his goals and performances, and was instrumental in the team finishing ninth in the Premier League last season.

"Joshua is the fifth player we have tied down to a new deal this summer and, combined with our four new signings, we can all be excited about the direction this club is heading in."

Source: PA

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Feature How Root matched De Villiers

How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.