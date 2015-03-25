 
  1. Football
  2. England

Kieran Trippier withdraws from England squad

31 August 2017 01:54

Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of Friday's World Cup qualifier against Malta due to injury.

Trippier had been absent as England trained in front of the media at St George's Park on Tuesday, and was also missing from Thursday morning's session.

The Football Association released a statement which said: "Kieran Trippier has left the England camp and returned to Tottenham.

"The right-back hasn't trained all week at St George's Park as he continued rehabilitation on an injury sustained playing for Spurs.

"With the England squad due to depart for Malta on Thursday afternoon, it was felt it was in the player's best interests to return to his club.

"No replacements are planned at this moment in time and (England boss) Gareth Southgate will travel with a 26-man Three Lions group ahead of the World Cup qualifier."

The only other man who was in the squad Southgate originally named for Friday's match and Monday's qualifier against Slovakia that will not travel to Malta is goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who pulled out earlier in the week because of a muscular injury.

Defender Phil Jones and midfielders Jake Livermore and Nathaniel Chalobah were all involved in Thursday's session after sitting out Tuesday's due to minor injuries.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looked relaxed as he took part shortly before the announcement of his transfer deadline day switch from Arsenal to Liverpool.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had undergone a medical at St George's Park in the build-up to the deal being completed.

Raheem Sterling, who has been linked with a switch from Manchester City to Arsenal, also looked at ease as he took part on Thursday morning.

Source: PA

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Feature 5 of England

5 of England's most memorable Test matches on home...

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.