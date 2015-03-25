Kieran Trippier withdraws from England squad

Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of Friday's World Cup qualifier against Malta due to injury.

Trippier had been absent as England trained in front of the media at St George's Park on Tuesday, and was also missing from Thursday morning's session.

The Football Association released a statement which said: "Kieran Trippier has left the England camp and returned to Tottenham.

"The right-back hasn't trained all week at St George's Park as he continued rehabilitation on an injury sustained playing for Spurs.

"With the England squad due to depart for Malta on Thursday afternoon, it was felt it was in the player's best interests to return to his club.

"No replacements are planned at this moment in time and (England boss) Gareth Southgate will travel with a 26-man Three Lions group ahead of the World Cup qualifier."

The only other man who was in the squad Southgate originally named for Friday's match and Monday's qualifier against Slovakia that will not travel to Malta is goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who pulled out earlier in the week because of a muscular injury.

Defender Phil Jones and midfielders Jake Livermore and Nathaniel Chalobah were all involved in Thursday's session after sitting out Tuesday's due to minor injuries.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looked relaxed as he took part shortly before the announcement of his transfer deadline day switch from Arsenal to Liverpool.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had undergone a medical at St George's Park in the build-up to the deal being completed.

Raheem Sterling, who has been linked with a switch from Manchester City to Arsenal, also looked at ease as he took part on Thursday morning.

Source: PA

