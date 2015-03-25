 
  1. Football
  2. Tottenham Hotspur

Kieran Trippier signs new five-year Tottenham deal

18 July 2017 02:08

Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier has signed a new five-year contract, the club has announced.

Trippier, who joined Spurs from Burnley in June 2015, has put pen to paper on a deal that will expire in 2022.

The 26-year-old is expected to line up as Mauricio Pochettino's first-choice right back next season following the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

Trippier told the club's official website: "I'm delighted with the new deal, it's a great achievement for myself. I'm delighted to get it signed.

"I learned a lot in the Europa League and Champions League, playing with the players I have here and the manager also.

"It's been a great experience and a learning experience. I've progressed a lot and I thank my team-mates and manager for that."

Trippier had been used largely as a back-up in his debut season under Pochettino but became a regular starter after Walker fell out of favour earlier this year.

He was picked ahead of Walker for Tottenham's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea in April and then preferred for their final match against Arsenal at White Hart Lane a week later.

Trippier earned a call-up to the England squad in May and made his first senior international start in a friendly against France.

"At the back end of last season I was really enjoying it, I didn't want it to end really because I was getting a lot of game time," Trippier said.

"When I first came the manager demands a lot in training and on the field. He's helped me a lot with my defensive and attacking work.

"As an all-round player I think I've changed since I've been here."

Source: PA

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.