 
  1. Football
  2. England

Kieran Trippier makes debut in England's friendly against France

13 June 2017 07:24

Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier was handed his England debut against France, with England making six changes for their season-ending friendly at Stade de France.

Trippier replaced club-mate Kyle Walker on the right following Saturday's 2-2 draw with Scotland, while Phil Jones returned for his first cap since playing Les Bleus at Wembley in November 2015. John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and goalkeeper Tom Heaton were the other alterations.

England were expected to line up with a three-man defence with Jones alongside Gary Cahill and Stones, though manager Gareth Southgate has considered using the latter in a defensive midfield role.

Harry Kane continued as captain, while Heaton has already been told he will be replaced at half-time by Jack Butland.

France handed Monaco's highly sought after striker Kylian Mbappe just his second international start, partnering Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, while Manchester United's Paul Pogba was joined in midfield by Chelsea title-winner N'Golo Kante.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris retained his place, and wore the captain's armband, despite a howler that cost his side dear in a qualifier with Sweden on Friday.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions win over Crusaders

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions w...

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.