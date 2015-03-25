 
  1. Football
  2. Scotland

Kieran Tierney named in Scotland squad to face England despite broken jaw

29 May 2017 04:54

Scotland's hopes of having Kieran Tierney available to face England have improved after he was named in Gordon Strachan's revised squad for next month's Hampden showdown.

The national team boss has cut the initial 29-man squad he announced for the crucial World Cup qualifier last week down to 24 - but Tierney's name is not among those crossed out.

The Celtic defender had to be rushed to hospital during Saturday's William Hill Scottish Cup final after suffering a broken jaw.

The 19-year-old also lost two teeth and was left writhing in agony after being caught by the swinging arm of Aberdeen striker Jayden Stockley.

But having rushed back to the National Stadium in time to take part in the trophy presentation, Tierney is now set to declare himself fit to face the Auld Enemy on June 10.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers claimed after his side's treble triumph against the Dons that Tierney may require surgery and his condition is still being assessed by Parkhead chiefs.

But Strachan will hope the highly-rated teenager will be patched up in time to face Gareth Southgate's team as the Scots chase the win which will keep their slim hopes of qualifying for Russia 2018 alive.

Strachan's squad do not meet up until Sunday and until then he remains in the care of his club's medical team, meaning there is still a chance he could be withdrawn.

That continuing doubt over his availability means Swansea full-back Stephen Kingsley has retained his place.

However, Hearts keeper Jack Hamilton, Hibernian midfielder John McGinn, Aberdeen's Kenny McLean, Sheffield Wednesday frontman Steven Fletcher and Brighton striker Jamie Murphy have all been stood down.

Source: PA

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most

Feature 5 things you may not know about Manchester City target Ederson

5 things you may not know about Manchester City ta...

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after admitting he has probably played his

Feature 5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final

5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final...

Celtic wrapped up their first domestic treble since 2001 as they beat Aberdeen 2-1 in the final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership final

5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership fin...

Exeter Chiefs slugged their way to a maiden Aviva Premiership title thanks to a 23-20 victory over Wasps after extra

Feature Andy Murray

Andy Murray's potential path to French Open glory...

World number one Andy Murray heads the field for the year's second grand slam in Paris.

Feature Wasps v Exeter - Premiership final talking points

Wasps v Exeter - Premiership final talking points...

Wasps and Exeter meet in the Aviva Premiership final at Twickenham this Saturday.