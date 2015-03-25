 
  1. Football
  2. Swansea City

Ki Sung-yueng out injured for Swansea but reinforcements are on the way

03 July 2017 12:24

Swansea have confirmed Ki Sung-yueng is expected to miss the start of the Premier League season through injury, though the club are closing in on the signing of another midfielder.

Ki has undergone a minor knee operation in South Korea having sustained the problem on international duty last month during the World Cup qualifier with Qatar.

Swans' medical staff visited Ki in Asia and will allow the South Korea captain to recover there before he comes back to Wales after Paul Clement's side have returned from their pre-season trip to America.

The club do not believe Ki's problem is a long-term one, yet they have not revealed a concrete timetable for his recovery.

Despite losing one midfield option, Swansea are hopeful of completing the signing of Las Palmas midfielder Roque Mesa in the coming days.

Press Association Sport understands Swans are getting closer to agreeing a deal that could be worth £11.5million for the 28-year-old.

Contrary to some reports, it is understood Mesa is not on these shores yet to finalise his switch but it appears the Premier League side are edging towards the Spaniard's capture.

Mesa finished this past season with a 91.4 per cent pass completion rate, which was the fourth highest in La Liga.

Last week Swansea made their first signing of the summer when free agent Dutch goalkeeper Erwin Mulder arrived on a three-year deal.

Boss Paul Clement is also expected to add Chelsea's Tammy Abraham to his ranks on a season-long loan deal.

The England Under-21 international has taken some time off after the tournament in Poland and should seal his move once he returns.

Source: PA

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,

Feature Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion