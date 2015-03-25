 
  1. Football
  2. B Leverkusen

Kevin Volland at the double as Bayer Leverkusen stroll past Hamburg

24 September 2017 07:32

Kevin Volland scored a brace as Bayer Leverkusen returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 Bundesliga victory over Hamburg at BayArena.

The 25-year-old Germany international opened the scoring midway through the first half as he picked out the bottom corner following Leon Bailey’s headed pass.

Lucas Alario doubled their lead three minutes later – with Bailey again the provider – and Volland completed his double with a close-range effort with seven minutes remaining thanks to Alario’s assist.

The result moves the hosts up five spots to 10th but means a fourth-straight defeat for the visitors, who have dropped a place to 15th.

Earlier on Sunday, Cologne collected their first point of the season with a hard-fought goalless draw at Hannover.

The visitors had lost all five of their opening games to make the German top-flight’s worst start since 1962.

They rode their luck, with Salif Sane and Niclas Fullkrug both rattling the crossbar with headers in the first half. Jhon Cordoba went close for Cologne in the second half but his shot flew narrowly wide.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.