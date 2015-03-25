 
  1. Football
  2. Burnley

Kevin Long signs three-year contract with Burnley

04 August 2017 06:08

Burnley defender Kevin Long has signed a new three-year contract with the Premier League club.

The Republic of Ireland international, 27, the Clarets' longest-serving player, had one year left on his previous deal.

"I am delighted," Long said. "It's been going on for quite a while now so it's nice to get it signed and look forward to the next three years.

"It caps what's been a fabulous few months for me. Coming into the team at the end of last season was great and then to make my international debut for Ireland over the summer was a dream.

"Here at Burnley, we've secured another season in the Premier League, so this is a club going in the right direction and it's a pleasure to be a part of that."

Burnley sold fellow central defender Michael Keane to Everton for Â£30million earlier this summer and Long is hoping to build on his three Premier League appearances last season.

"I've been here a long time and probably haven't played as much as I'd have liked, so hopefully in the next three years I can play a lot more and go from strength to strength," he added.

Long, who joined the club from Cork City in January 2010, made his first Premier League start in the 2-2 draw against West Brom in May, which guaranteed the Clarets another season in the top flight.

He made his first senior international appearance for the Republic in a friendly against Mexico in June and his competitive debut followed in their World Cup qualifier against Austria soon after.

Source: PA

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.