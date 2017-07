Chelsea have sent defender Kenedy home following the outrage caused in China by his social media posts, Press Association Sport understands.

The Brazilian will play no further part in the pre-season tour of Asia as the Premier League champions bid to ease the tension the incident has caused.

The Blues had previously issued an apology after admitting Instagram posts by Kenedy had caused "great offence and hurt the feelings of the people of China."

Source: PA

