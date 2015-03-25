 
Keeper Valdes to leave Boro

24 May 2017 03:55

Middlesbrough have confirmed g oalkeeper Victor Valdes will leave the club in June, while Victor Orta has ended his role as head of recruitment.

Valdes, 35, made a total of 28 appearances last season, having joined from Manchester United, before missing the last seven Premier League matches because of a rib problem. His contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

American keeper Brad Guzan was already set for a summer departure as he joins up with Major League Soccer club Atlanta United.

Following Boro's relegation back to the Sky Championship, Orta is another who has left.

The Spaniard joined the north-east club in December 2015, but now follows former head of academy recruitment operations Thiago Cruz out of the Riverside Stadium as Boro plan for the future.

Valencia striker Alvaro Negredo and Arsenal defender Calum Chambers have returned to their respective clubs after their loan deals drew to a close.

The future of caretaker head coach Steve Agnew has yet to be resolved after he stepped into the role until the end of the season following the departure of Aitor Karanka.

Source: PA

