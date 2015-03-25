 
Keeper Pickford completes £30million Everton move

15 June 2017 04:54

Everton have completed the signing of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for a club record £30million fee.

The 23-year-old, who is currently with the England Under-21s preparing for the European Championships in Poland, has agreed a five-year deal.

Pickford told evertonfc.com: "It's great to sign for the club.

"Last season was my first in the Premier League so to get this opportunity with Everton now, to be able to go forward with my career and show everyone what I can do is unbelievable."

Source: PA

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has completed his big money move to Everton from Sunderland.

