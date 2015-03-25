 
  1. Football
  2. Denmark

Kasper Schmeichel ruled out of Denmark matches with thigh injury

02 June 2017 02:40

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will miss Denmark's forthcoming matches against Germany and Kazakhstan with a thigh injury.

The Danish Football Association (DBU) made the announcement on its official Twitter account on Friday, with FC Utrecht's David Jensen called up to replace the 30-year-old.

Denmark host Germany in Copenhagen in a friendly on Tuesday to mark the 25th anniversary of their 2-0 victory over the Germans in the final of European Championship in 1992, before travelling to Kazakhstan for a World Cup qualifier on June 10.

The Danes are currently third in Group E, six points adrift of leaders Poland and behind second-placed Montenegro on goal difference.

Source: PA

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea

Feature Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal

Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal...

After much debate, Arsene Wenger has finally signed the two-year extension to his contract and thus will continue on as manager of Arsenal.

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most