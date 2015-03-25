Kasper Schmeichel ruled out of Denmark matches with thigh injury

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will miss Denmark's forthcoming matches against Germany and Kazakhstan with a thigh injury.

The Danish Football Association (DBU) made the announcement on its official Twitter account on Friday, with FC Utrecht's David Jensen called up to replace the 30-year-old.

Denmark host Germany in Copenhagen in a friendly on Tuesday to mark the 25th anniversary of their 2-0 victory over the Germans in the final of European Championship in 1992, before travelling to Kazakhstan for a World Cup qualifier on June 10.

The Danes are currently third in Group E, six points adrift of leaders Poland and behind second-placed Montenegro on goal difference.

Source: PA

