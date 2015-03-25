 
Karim Benzema signs new Real Madrid contract until 2021

20 September 2017 03:53

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has agreed a new contract with the LaLiga champions.

The 29-year-old has put pen to paper on an extended deal to keep him at the Bernabeu until June 2021.

Benzema, who had two years remaining on his existing terms, becomes the latest player to prolong his stay with Los Blancos after Isco, Marcelo and Dani Carvajal did so in the past week.

A statement on the club's website read: "Real Madrid C. F. and Karim Benzema have agreed an extension to the player's contract, binding him to the club until 30 June 2021."

Benzema has long been the subject of transfer stories linking him to Arsenal, with a story in the Spanish press this week claiming that Madrid were considering selling the France international to the Gunners.

Benzema joined Madrid from Lyon in 2009 and has won 14 major trophies with the club, including two LaLiga titles, three Champions Leagues and two Copa del Rey crowns.

Source: PA

