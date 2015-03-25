 
Karen Carney and Fran Kirby on target as Chelsea seal Spring Series success

03 June 2017 07:24

Chelsea Ladies have been crowned champions of the inaugural Spring Series after a 2-0 win at Birmingham.

Four teams headed into a nail-biting final round of matches with a chance of clinching the title but Chelsea got their hands on the trophy, ahead of Manchester City on goal difference, following goals from Karen Carney, against her old club, and Fran Kirby.

It will have been sweet revenge for Chelsea following April's SSE Women's FA Cup semi-final defeat to their hosts.

Manchester City were runners-up and they concluded their campaign with a 3-1 win against Liverpool. Goals from Jill Scott, Melissa Lawley and Megan Campbell put City in control before Caroline Weir pulled one back late on.

Arsenal finished as the only unbeaten side after a 5-0 victory at Bristol City. Louise Quinn, Jordan Nobbs, Chloe Kelly, Danielle van de Donk and Beth Mead were on the score sheet but it was not enough to win the title as they finished third.

Mel Fletcher and Beverly Leon were on target as Sunderland and Reading shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Source: PA

