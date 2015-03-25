 
Karen Bardsley signs new two-year deal with Manchester City Women

21 June 2017 04:09

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has signed a new two-year contract with Manchester City Women, the club have announced.

American-born Bardsley, one of City's first signings following elevation to the Women's Super League in 2014, has been a key part of the club's recent success.

City won WSL last season and captured the FA Cup in May. Bardsley has also enjoyed two Continental Cup victories and helped City reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Bardsley, who joined City from Lincoln Ladies, said: "I'm thrilled to extend my contract with Manchester City Women.

"When I first signed with the club they wanted to become a professional, competitive team that could challenge for titles and I am proud to have been a part of this incredible journey over the last three seasons."

Bardsley has combined her football with studies for a Masters in Sports Directorship at the club's partner institution Manchester Metropolitan University.

Coach Nick Cushing said: "Karen's professionalism and drive to improve every day is exceptional and I'm delighted she has extended her contract with the club.

"Her positive attitude and work ethic on and off the pitch has made her an incredible role model and I am confident the younger players in the squad will continue to learn a lot from training alongside her."

Source: PA

