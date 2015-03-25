 
  1. Football
  2. Tottenham Hotspur

Kane and Bale the only British players on FIFA team of the year shortlist

20 September 2017 02:53

Harry Kane and Gareth Bale are the only British players included on a 55-man shortlist for a FIFA team of the year.

The FIFA FIFPro World11 2017 is decided by votes from around 25,000 professional footballers from 75 different countries.

Tottenham and England striker Kane has enjoyed a fine 2017, scoring 34 times in all competitions for club and country, while Welshman Bale won the Champions League and LaLiga with Real Madrid.

Despite the lack of British talent on the list, a total of 12 Premier League players made the cut, including six Manchester United players.

David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku are the United men included, alongside Chelsea trio David Luiz, N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard, Liverpool play-maker Philippe Coutino and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil.

The final 11 will be announced at a ceremony in London on October 23.

Source: PA

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.