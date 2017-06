Gigi Buffon and Juventus take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid in Cardiff with Juve looking to be crowned European Champions for the first time since 1996, while Zidane's Los Blancos aim to become the first team in the Champions League era to retain the trophy which many see as the pinnacle of club football.

Watch the UEFA Champions League final free and in 4K UHD on BT Sport from 6pm (UK users only).

Source: DSG

