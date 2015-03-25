 
Juventus scout heading to Manchester United

23 June 2017 02:09

Juventus scouting manager Javier Ribalta is moving to Manchester United, Press Association Sport understands.

Planning is well under way for the 2017-18 season, with Benfica's Victor Lindelof the only player to have so far arrived at Old Trafford.

However, United have managed to strengthen their backroom team as Ribalta will join them from Juventus, where he has worked for the past five years.

It is understood Ribalta will work alongside chief scouts Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout at Old Trafford.

Juventus confirmed their scouting manager was departing on Friday morning to "take on a new professional adventure elsewhere".

Ribalta told the Juventus' official website: "It has been a wonderful few years here.

"My thanks go to all involved with the club, particularly Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici for the faith they have shown in me since day one.

"I will look back on my time at Juventus with great pleasure."

Source: PA

