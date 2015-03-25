 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Juventus confirm unnamed club make 'substantial offer' for Alex Sandro

22 June 2017 12:09

Chelsea target Alex Sandro is the subject of a "substantial offer" from an unnamed club and Juventus insist they will not stand in the left-back's way if he wishes to leave Turin.

Reports suggest the Bianconeri have received a bid over double the 26 million euro (£23m) fee they paid Porto two years ago for the Brazilian.

It was Blues manager Antonio Conte who signed Sandro, who has won back-to-back league and cup doubles at the Juventus Stadium, and they could be reunited this summer.

Juve are keen to hang on to Sandro - who would provide competition for Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta at Stamford Bridge - but will allow him to depart if he wants to.

Chief executive and general manager Giuseppe Marotta told Corriere dello Sport: "A substantial offer has arrived.

"We have no intention of selling anyone but if a player decides to leave, as has happened in previous years, then at the end of the day he has to go."

"We don't keep anyone against their will, b ut at the moment there are no such situations and I hope nobody will leave."

Source: PA

Feature Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?

Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?...

Andy Murray's disappointing year continued on Tuesday as he bowed out of the Aegon Championships first round to world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than