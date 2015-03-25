 
Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri calls Real Madrid favourites for Champions League

29 May 2017 04:09

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri insists Real Madrid are the favourites to win Saturday's Champions League final.

The Italian champions will face the LaLiga winners and European Cup holders in Cardiff this weekend, two years after they lost to Barcelona under Allegri in the Berlin final.

Juve have had slightly less time to prepare as they concluded their successful Serie A campaign with a win at Bologna on Saturday, while Real wrapped up the Spanish crown on May 21.

Allegri has called for calm, however, telling a pre-match press conference: "We have to approach this week with great serenity, heading towards the game without anxiety.

"We must be optimistic but it does not seem fair to say that Juventus will be the favourites.

"Real are in their third final in four years and are used to playing in them, even though we have been there twice in three years. It will be a wonderful event and we deserve to be there.

"The boys have given their all and we go there with greater knowledge and conviction than we had two years ago, even though we are playing against Real and they are the favourites.

"Getting to the Champions League final gives me great joy, and I'm lucky to be able to sit on the bench in Cardiff on Saturday."

Defender Giorgio Chiellini added: "We do not want to repeat the mistakes we made in Berlin.

"It is in my nature to try and take the positives out of every experience, even from the bad times."

Source: PA

