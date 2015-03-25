 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Jurgen Kloppâ€™s Liverpool lead the way in â€˜big sixâ€™ battles

12 October 2017 12:12

Liverpool fans may be feeling anxious about Saturday’s Premier League clash against in-form Manchester United, with the Reds, who have lost Sadio Mane to injury, having won just one of their last seven games in all competitions.

However, the Merseysiders can take encouragement heading into the match at Anfield from the club’s record under boss Jurgen Klopp against fellow ‘big six’ outfits – United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Last month Klopp’s team lost 5-0 at City after being reduced to 10 men, but that was only the second defeat they had suffered in 20 league meetings with other ‘big six’ sides since the German took charge in October 2015.

And they have nine victories from those games, giving them a win percentage of 45 – which is considerably higher than the figure for each of the other five clubs over the same period.

Here, Press Association Sport shows how Liverpool compare to their rivals on that front as they prepare to host United before playing Spurs away in their following league match.

‘Big six’ clubs’ Premier League records against each other since Klopp’s appointmentLiverpool: P20 W9 D9 L2 Pts 36 (win percentage 45)

Chelsea: P21 W7 D7 L7 Pts 28 (win percentage 33)

Tottenham: P19 W6 D9 L4 Pts 27 (win percentage 32)

Manchester United: P17 W5 D7 L5 Pts 22 (win percentage 29)

Manchester City: P20 W5 D6 L9 Pts 21 (win percentage 25)

Arsenal: P19 W3 D8 L8 Pts 17 (win percentage 16)

Source: By PA Sport Staff

