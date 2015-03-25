 
Jurgen Klopp would love Steven Gerrard to be his Liverpool successor

19 May 2017 08:54

Jurgen Klopp says he will do all he can to help Steven Gerrard replace him as Liverpool boss.

The former Reds captain rejoined the club as an academy coach in February and was last month appointed manager of the under-18s side.

Klopp recommended Gerrard for the role and plans to continue to assist the 36-year-old, who will complete his UEFA A Licence this summer.

"It's perfect that we can involve Steven," Klopp said in an interview with the Times. "What a guy, he's fantastic.

"He was one of the world's best footballers ever. We had him last winter when he had a break in the USA (from LA Galaxy) and he had a few sessions with us, a few shooting sessions, and I thought what is that? His shooting. Unbelievable.

"I told him when I leave, or the club sack me, I don't care of course who'll be my successor, but I'd love that he'd be it.

"I'll do everything I can to make sure he gets all the information he needs. Because when you join a club you have a big responsibility for the future, and the future of this club needs legends like Steven Gerrard in decisive positions."

Source: PA

