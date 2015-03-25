 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp: No pressure on Emre Can to sign new Liverpool deal

03 November 2017 03:54

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he will not put pressure on midfielder Emre Can to sign a new contract despite the threat of him leaving in the summer increasing.

The Germany international has just seven months remaining on his current deal and, with negotiations at an impasse, there is the possibility, as Juventus are heavily linked with an approach, he could sign a pre-contract agreement with a European club in January.

"What could I do now? I could say 'Yes, it is a big problem', but it isn't," said Klopp.

"I could say it is a big problem which we have to resolve now and put pressure on the player, put pressure on the club, but it makes no sense.

"We have to respect his contract is ending and that is how it is.

"I've said it a few times and I'll say it again: it is our job to make this club as exciting as possible.

"He is also allowed to sign a contract (with Liverpool) in May as a player who is still already here. I have no problem with that.

"As long as Emre doesn't give me one sign his mind is somewhere else I don't have to talk about this, it is a normal thing in football."

Asked about January's opening of the transfer window, and Can's ability to strike a deal with a European club, Klopp added: "That is part of football. If it happens like this we can't change it.

"If a player (belonging to another club) is ending his contract next summer and he is good then we should try to do the same so that is an opportunity for all of us."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as