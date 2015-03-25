 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has '100 per cent' trust in Moreno despite mistakes against Sevilla

24 November 2017 02:54

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted he still trusts Alberto Moreno "100 per cent" after the left-back's performance against Sevilla.

Having been 3-0 up at the break in Tuesday's Champions League clash at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, the Reds conceded twice in the first 16 minutes of the second half en route to a 3-3 draw.

Moreno, playing against his former club, had a key role in the build-up to both of those goals, committing the fouls that resulted in the free-kick that was headed in by Wissam Ben Yedder and the subsequent penalty converted by the French forward.

Klopp, who took Moreno off shortly afterwards, spoke about the Spaniard on Friday at his press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against champions Chelsea.

And the manager was keen to stress his own responsibility for what had happened on Tuesday as he said "it is not the player to blame".

Klopp said: "I had a talk, of course, to Alberto and I am really happy about his shape and his performances.

"Yes, in this game, it was obviously (difficult). And that then is really my responsibility, that (we) could have done different things.

"Obviously it was difficult in Seville, with all the circumstances. Everybody was talking to him, like to a family member. He left there and a lot of people are still there that he knows well.

"It was this one, two, three per cent of concentration or whatever, you come a little bit too late, and that is how it started.

"My responsibility would have been think about the line-up, or change, or change earlier, or whatever.

"So that is how it is. It is not the player to blame. I am 100 per cent responsible for that. I told him I still trust him 100 per cent."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as