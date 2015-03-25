Jurgen Klopp expects tough draw in Champions League knockout stages

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not expecting to be happy with his draw for the last 16 of the Champions League because of the way the group stages have panned out.

However, he does not think there will be many teams relishing the prospect of facing his side after their 7-0 demolition of Spartak Moscow.

That victory ensured the Reds topped Group E, avoiding the likes of Paris St-Germain, Barcelona and Roma but Liverpool could still get Bayern Munich, Juventus or Real Madrid in Monday's draw and that is why Klopp is wary.

"We knew if we won we would top the group so that's not the biggest surprise but I think it's strange this year in the group stages," he said.

"There are a lot of really strong teams. This year is quite special. Not often you can face Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but Juventus and all the others.

"Antonio Conte (Chelsea manager) said there are no easy opponents and I don't think anyone is happy when they get us in the draw.

"We will not be happy when we see who we face in the next round, but we will ready."

Liverpool have scored 23 Champions League goals this season, their best in the group stage of the competition and second in the all-time list behind PSG's 25 in the current campaign.

Philippe Coutinho scored his first hat-trick for the club with Sadio Mane (two), Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah completing the rout in a performance which will give knockout phase opponents something to think about.

"If we perform like this then it is obviously a threat, 100 per cent," added Klopp.

"It was not easy. I was with my assistants when it was 6-0 and (we were) looking at each other thinking 'Wow how did that happen?'

"Even when it was 3-0, 4-0, 5-0 they still played football, they still had their moments, still had scoring situations.

"We had to play exactly the level we played to beat them. Then because of the development of the game, it was a higher result.

"It is one of the better ones (performances). I don't care (if it is the best), I can easily enjoy a game like this without thinking about when did I see a game like this already."

Source: PA

