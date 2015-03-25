 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp expects Liverpool chiefs to resist Philippe Coutinho exit bid

12 August 2017 04:08

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's owners will stand firm and refuse to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona but admits any decision is not his to make.

The Reds are battling to keep Coutinho after rejecting a transfer request from the winger on Friday.

Press Association Sport understands Coutinho, who missed the 3-3 Premier League draw with Watford on Saturday because of a back problem, told the club of his desire to leave via email. The request was turned down.

The 25-year-old sent the email only hours after Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) issued a statement saying the Brazil international would not be sold during the current transfer window.

Coutinho has been targeted by Barcelona, whose bid of around Â£90million was rejected by Liverpool on Wednesday.

Even after receiving Coutinho's request, Klopp does not think FSG will alter their stance.

Asked if the transfer request changed anything, Liverpool's German manager said: "You have to ask the club. I didn't see the club today - those people. You have to ask them. But I don't think so because I think it was pretty clear what the club, FSG, said about it."

Klopp, whose side conceded a last-gasp equaliser at Vicarage Road, said the decision was one for FSG and he would have to accept either outcome.

"I can say something that is maybe a more important thing," Klopp added. "As a manager of a football club I have bosses, and if bosses decide, for example, just in general, to sell a player or we don't sell him, then I have to accept it.

"If they don't sell him, then I'm not involved anymore. I'm responsible for all players, not just one, two or three.

"I cannot say anything about it. The only thing is I work with the players I have - that is what I'm always doing."

Former Inter Milan player Coutinho, who joined Liverpool from the Serie A side for Â£8.5million in 2013, signed a new five-year deal in January that did not include a buy-out clause.

He was Liverpool's leading scorer with 14 goals in all competitions last term, a season that saw Klopp's men secure a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.