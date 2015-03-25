 
Jupp Heynckes returns as Bayern boss until end of season

06 October 2017 02:08

Bayern Munich have announced the appointment of Jupp Heynckes as coach until the end of the season.

The 72-year-old, who succeeds Carlo Ancelotti, has had three previous spells in charge of the Bundesliga giants, most recently when he led them to the league, cup and Champions League treble in 2013.

Bayern said in a statement that Heynckes would take over from Monday on a contract until June 30, 2018.

Chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on the club website: “Between Jupp Heynckes and Bayern there is a great deal of trust. The talks that (president) Uli Hoeness, (sporting director) Hasan Salihamidzic and I have held have shown that once again.

“We are very thankful to Jupp that he has agreed to become our head coach. He is at this moment in time the ideal coach for FC Bayern.”

Salihamidzic described Heynckes as a “master of man-management and tactics”.

He added: “We are convinced that he is exactly the right man to lead the team in the situation they are in to success again and to achieve our goals.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

