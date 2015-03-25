 
Judge dismisses bid to wind up Leyton Orient

12 June 2017 12:09

A winding-up petition against Leyton Orient has been dismissed at a High Court hearing.

Controversial owner Francesco Becchetti was given until Monday to pay off debts or sell the club following a previous hearing in March.

A lawyer representing Orient told Registrar Sally Barber that all debts had been paid at a Bankruptcy & Companies Court hearing in London a nd she dismissed all bids to have the club wound up.

Another judge had examined the case in March.

Registrar Nicholas Briggs had adjourned applications.

Bosses at an events management firm had told Registrar Briggs they were owed about £18,000.

He had said he would adjourn Central Circle Event Management's application after hearing of plans to inject £1million into the O's.

The judge was told club bosses also owed other people money.

He heard a council was owed about £35,000 and a photographer about £6,000.

Orient were relegated from the Football League for the first time in 112 years at the end of the 2016-17 season after finishing bottom of Sky Bet League Two.

Fans were pleased that winding-up bids had been dismissed but said more problems could be around the corner.

Mat Roper, a board member at the Leyton Orient Fans' Trust, said: "We know that there are a number of creditors and individuals who are still owed money.

"We could well be back again in a few weeks."

He added: "It's a long, hard road being an Orient fan."

Roper said many fans wanted Becchetti to sell the club.

"He came in 2014 and overspent," Roper said. "Since then it has been a catalogue of problems."

Source: PA

