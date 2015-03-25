 
Joshua King urges Bournemouth to kick on after two wins over Brighton

20 September 2017 01:54

Joshua King is hoping back-to-back wins over Brighton can kick-start Bournemouth's season.

The Cherries picked up their first Premier League points of the campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over Chris Hughton's side last Friday.

They then followed it up as King scored the only goal in an extra-time victory in the Carabao Cup third-round clash against the Seagulls on Tuesday.

With a trip to an out-of-sorts Everton to come on Saturday, King wants the recent successes to act as a marker in the coming months.

"We started the season badly, by our standards, but we know where we need to be," he said.

"Even though we won on Friday, we know we can do better. We've got a tough game on Saturday against Everton and we have to be up for it.

"We showed against Manchester City (in a 2-1 defeat) how good we can be so we just need to focus and work hard."

King opened his account for the campaign after coming off the bench and combining with fellow substitute Marc Pugh in a game which saw the sides make a total of 19 changes from Friday's league outing.

"It's good to get off the mark," the Norway international said.

"It's my first goal of the season and one that you're always looking to get. The fact that it was one that really helped the team was pleasing."

Only Liam Rosenior kept his place in the Brighton side as Hughton looked to give minutes to fringe players and new signings still trying to find their feet.

He partnered young Irish duo Jayson Molumby and Desmond Hutchinson together in midfield, with the inexperienced pair playing the whole 120 minutes.

Molumby also featured in the second-round win against Barnet and was pleased to get another chance alongside his compatriot.

"You work hard every day in the under-23s and under-18s to be given that opportunity in the first team by the gaffer and the club," he said.

"For him to show trust in myself and Dessie is brilliant, because it means a lot to us.

"All I am focused on is doing my best and not looking too far ahead of myself. It's very early and I've only played two games for the first team. I need to keep working hard and do my best."

