Jose Mourinho's father Jose Manuel Mourinho Felix dies aged 79

Jose Mourinho's father, former Portugal goalkeeper Jose Manuel Mourinho Felix, has died at the age of 79.

Manchester United manager Mourinho posted a black and white picture of him as a child with his father without making any comment on his Instagram account on Sunday.

Portuguese club Vitoria Setubal, who Mourinho Felix played for and managed during his career, confirmed the news on their website and said that his funeral will take place on Tuesday morning.

The statement read: "Vitoria FC regrets to announce the death of its former player, coach and director Jose Manuel Mourinho Felix and expresses its solidarity and deepest condolences to the bereaved family."

Belenenses, who Mourinho Felix played for between 1968 and 1974, added in a statement: "At this particularly difficult moment, the football club sends all his family and friends, especially his wife and son Jose Mourinho, the deepest condolences."

Source: PA

