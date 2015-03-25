 
Jose Mourinho v Pep Guardiola - tale of the tape

07 December 2017 09:24

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola go head to head in the Manchester derby on Sunday locked in a battle for the Premier League title.

City boss Guardiola currently enjoys an eight-point advantage over his United counterpart and events at Old Trafford this weekend could have a significant say in where the trophy ends up.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the two managers' respective careers to date, with Mourinho's numbers on the left.

7 Clubs managed 3

4 Countries managed in 3

8 League titles 6

8 Domestic cups 4

2 Champions League 2

2 Europa League 0

264 Premier League matches 53

64.39 Premier League win percentage 69.81

Source: PA

