Jose Mourinho targets Sir Alex Ferguson's Champions League record

05 September 2017 02:24

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is targeting Sir Alex Ferguson's record of the most Champions League matches as a manager.

The Portuguese has taken charge of 133 games in the competition, 61 short of Ferguson's all-time high figure, winning it twice - with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

He returns to the Champions League with United later this month looking for an extended stay to give him a run at Ferguson's landmark.

"I know that I am in the top five or six but I'm quite far, especially from the top one but I will fight hard to go for that record," he told MUTV.

"Last season, I lost a season in the chase for this record (as United won the Europa League) but Manchester United is where Manchester United has to be and I'm really happy with that.

"But the Champions League is where we want to be and maybe I'm too ambitious, I don't know, but I want to be the manager with more matches (in the Champions League).

"It's good for the players, it's good for me, it's good for the club.

"The Champions League night is a unique experience for everyone. I have some players without that great experience, I think it will be fabulous for them and the fans to be back in the Champions League and to have the initial three matches to be played at Old Trafford, I think is fantastic."

United face Benfica, Swiss champions Basel and CSKA Moscow when the group stage begins next week.

Source: PA

