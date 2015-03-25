 
Jose Mourinho makes swift exit after Manchester United beat Crystal Palace

21 May 2017 07:09

Jose Mourinho was keen to make a swift exit after Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Old Trafford three days before their Europa League final clash with Ajax.

Having seen the youngest United team in Premier League history wrap up the club's domestic season with the win, Mourinho left little time for post-match media commitments.

The Portuguese spoke to United's in-house channel MUTV only very briefly following the game, saying: "Don't ask me too many things because now I am in a final.

"Let me go home, I am in a final now."

When then asked if he knew his team for the final in Stockholm, Mourinho replied: "I know, but let me go. I am in a final now."

Mourinho also entered the room for his post-match press conference while most of the journalists at the ground were still in the press box to watch the players taking part in a lap of honour.

The press officer with him immediately asked if there were any questions, and after none were forthcoming in the six seconds or so before she then said "No?", Mourinho promptly added "good - bye guys" and left.

