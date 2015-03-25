 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Jose Mourinho is the best because he is never satisfied â€“ Nemanja Matic

19 October 2017 01:41

Jose Mourinho’s appetite for success means “sometimes it isn’t easy to work with” the Manchester United manager, but Nemanja Matic has never played under a better boss.

The pair were Premier League winners together at Chelsea little more than two years ago, and now they are looking for more success after being reunited at Old Trafford this summer.

The initial £35million outlay for Matic already looks shrewd business, with his fine start to the season continuing with a dominant midfield display as United beat Benfica 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Serbian shone at the club he once called home, while Mourinho also has links to the Lisbon giants having had his first break in management with them.

The spell ended abruptly but the United boss has since enjoyed an upward trajectory that Matic is sure will continue at Old Trafford, even if the players are in for a tough time now and again.

“Mourinho is a brand, and the best coach I’ve ever worked with,” the defensive midfielder said.

“Sometimes it isn’t easy to work with him, because he always demands more. Even when you play the best match in your career, he considers that you can play better in the next match.

“I co-operated excellently with him at Chelsea, and the fact that Mourinho is the coach at Manchester was the decisive factor in my choosing my new environment.

“Privately he’s completely different from the way he is perceived by the general public. This is a man who possesses all human virtues. He’s not at all cold or conceited, as he is presented in the media.

“He has created an excellent group of players with huge potential, and everything is there for us to achieve good results.

“I don’t want to talk about the goals of the club, but when I mention Manchester United I think the ambitions are clear to everyone. We will do our best to achieve the results that previous generations had.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the