Jose Mourinho in the dark over pursuit of Inter winger Ivan Perisic

18 July 2017 07:38

Jose Mourinho has "no idea" what is happening with Manchester United's move for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.

So far this summer Benfica defender Victor Lindelof and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku have arrived at Old Trafford.

Mourinho still wants two more signings and a move for Inter's Perisic is reportedly edging towards completion.

Asked for an update on the transfer after the 2-1 friendly win at Real Salt Lake, Mourinho said as he left the press conference: "No idea. No idea my friend. No idea."

United are said to be close to agreeing a £48million fee for the Croatia international after prolonged talks with the Serie A side.

Chelsea defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic is another reported target for Mourinho, while it is understood United maintain an interest in Tottenham's Eric Dier.

Source: PA

