Jose Mourinho hails Sergio Romero as David De Gea misses Manchester United trip

Jose Mourinho indicated David De Gea has played his last match of the season for Manchester United after the Spanish goalkeeper missed the draw at Southampton.

De Gea's replacement Sergio Romero saved Manolo Gabbiadini's early penalty in a 0-0 draw at St Mary's, and is also set to start next week's Europa League final against Ajax.

Regular number one De Gea continues to be linked with Real Madrid, but Mourinho insisted he is keen to keep the Spaniard.

Asked when De Gea might be seen in a United shirt again, Mourinho said: "The first match against LA Galaxy in pre-season in Los Angeles.

"I hope to play Sergio in the final and hopefully we don't have problems with the keepers. David is top of the world and obviously we want to keep the top in the world."

Romero insisted after his star turn that the Europa League final in Stockholm is the club's biggest match of the season as they look to book a Champions League spot for next term.

"A clean sheet is good for us - for defenders, for me and for the team," Romero said on Sky Sports 1.

"I think for us it (the final) is the most important of the year. For this club we need the trophy."

Southampton struggled to relieve the pressure building on manager Claude Puel against an under-strength United.

From Mourinho's perspective, some United players gave him food for thought ahead of the Ajax game.

"I think we played a good team, a good game, against a team that tried to win and tried to finish well and finish eighth. I think we did more than okay," Mourinho said.

"I think all of them gave me positive feelings. Sergio had a very good performance - more than very good.

"They showed me that they want to be in the final, they want to be an option."

Saints have now failed to score in four of their last five games but Puel refused to be drawn on his future at the club.

"I try to stay focused about our last game now," he said. "After the season we have time to discuss and speak about this, and make a debrief. It's important to focus on our last game.

"It's a shame I think because in the first half we had good play without quality or intensity and the second half it was better with possibilities and opportunities.

"I think we deserved to score. I am happy for the second half because we played good football with good chances to win the game which is important for us."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.