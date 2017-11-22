 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester United

Jose Mourinho fears Marouane Fellaini will leave Manchester United

24 November 2017 11:38

Jose Mourinho is worried Marouane Fellaini will leave Manchester United in the summer as contract talks continue to drag on.

The 30-year-old has endured a difficult relationship with United supporters at times but has become an influential player under the Portuguese.

That form was recognised as the Red Devils triggered the one-year extension in Fellaini’s contract at the start of the year, but agreeing a deal beyond the summer is proving difficult.

Press Association Sport understands United have no intention of cashing in on the midfielder in January despite talks stalling and a contract being rejected at the start of the campaign.

Asked if he was worried that Fellaini would not be here next season, Mourinho said: “Yes, I am.”

When asked if there was anything he could do to turn it around, the United boss added: “Nothing. It is a discussion between the player and the board. I am not involved in contracts, in deals. And I respect both.

“I respect the player because the player has the right to decide his future. He finishes his contract, he has the right to decide his future, and I respect the board because the decisions and the discussions are under their control.

“So I just wait, wishing that they will have an understanding but it’s out of my control.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

