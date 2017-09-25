 
Jose Mourinho escapes FA punishment for dismissal

25 September 2017 11:37

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will face no further action from the Football Association following his sending-off against Southampton on Saturday.

The 54-year-old was sent to the stands by referee Craig Pawson for encroaching on the pitch during stoppage time of his side’s 1-0 win at St Mary’s.

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho gestures on the touchline before he was sent off (John Walton/Empics)

Unlike players, however, there are no automatic bans for red-carded managers and any additional punishment depends on the referee’s report.

In this case, Mourinho appears to have taken the referee’s decision without any further comment or reaction and the matter is closed.

The FA is also taking no action at this point against United for its fans singing the controversial chant about striker Romelu Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku
The FA will take no action against Manchester United following fan chants about Romelu Lukaku (John Walton/Empics)

The club are understood to be liaising with Southampton to gain access to CCTV footage of Saturday’s crowd so it can identify those responsible.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

