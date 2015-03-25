Jose Mourinho criticises calamitous Carabao Cup draw

Jose Mourinho has joined in the criticism of the calamitous Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.

The match-ups for the competition’s last eight were due to be live-streamed on Twitter at 4pm on Thursday but the draw was ultimately broadcast, pre-recorded, almost two hours later.

The delay – which competition sponsors blamed on a “minor technical glitch” – was the latest in a series of mishaps associated with the draws for this competition in the current campaign.

Asked Mourinho about the Carabao Cup draw. Fair to say he wasn't impressed by it… pic.twitter.com/3KGJ4bEcSq — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) October 27, 2017

And Manchester United boss Mourinho expressed his displeasure at being denied the excitement of a live draw, which pitted his side against Championship Bristol City.

“I’m not (happy with the draw),” the Portuguese said. “First of all because I didn’t watch the draw, and what I watched was not a live draw, it was some images of a draw. But, no, I didn’t like it.

“I like the draw, I like to see it, I like to feel it. I didn’t like it, not at all.”

The #CarabaoCup Round Five Draw has finally taken place. Take a look at the pre-recorded video and see who your team got. pic.twitter.com/g6Tl9IxseK — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) October 26, 2017

Phil Tufnell, the ex-England cricketer who conducted the draw alongside former England rugby union international Matt Dawson, took to Twitter on Friday to defend his role in proceedings in response to some personal social media criticism.

“I understand football fans’ frustrations yesterday due to the delay in the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw due to technical issues that were beyond both Matt’s and my control,” he wrote.

“However, due to the outpouring on Twitter where some suggested the delay was likely due to my lateness, I feel I need to clarify this was certainly not the case.

“In fact, despite sledging by not only members of the general public but also people within the media suggesting it’s my “form” to be late, I actually pride myself on my time-keeping and arrived at the venue in good time.

Further to the uproar after yesterday’s draw feels like this needs clearing up…. pic.twitter.com/R3ydmDsAKK — Phil Tufnell (@philtufnell) October 27, 2017

“Further, I totally refute ludicrous allegations that I would be involved in anything not above board. Matt and I pulled out the balls in front of various representatives who from my understanding were official adjudicators!

“Worse, for people to accuse me of anything untoward disgusts and upsets me. I’m a football fan and former sportsman that was excited and honoured to be asked to be a part of this and took the role seriously.

“If you have any further issues with this please take it up with the organisers of this event and not me!”

Draws for earlier rounds had seen Charlton pulled out of the hat twice, confusion over which teams were at home and away, and criticism over the decision to hold a draw in Beijing at 4.15am UK time.

