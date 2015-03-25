Jose Mourinho complains about penalty decision after Manchester derby defeat

Jose Mourinho complained about a penalty decision and bemoaned his side's luck after Manchester United were beaten in Sunday's derby by rivals Manchester City.

Goals at set-pieces from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi, either side of a Marcus Rashford equaliser, proved enough for City to triumph 2-1 at Old Trafford and extend their Premier League lead to 11 points.

United boss Mourinho felt his side should have had a penalty in the latter stages following a challenge by Otamendi on Ander Herrera but instead the United player was booked for diving. City goalkeeper Ederson also made a fine double save in the closing moments from Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata.

Mourinho said: "You can speak about anything you want, you can bring any football theory, you can bring stats, ball possession, everything - but, like last season, it is a huge penalty in a crucial moment of the game.

"But I also feel sorry for (referee) Michael Oliver because I think he had a good game, assistants the same. I think they came with the intention to make the perfect work, which they almost did.

"When you see Manchester City play you expect them to score great goals, not to score two 'disgraceful' goals. They are the last goals you expect to concede against a quality team like Manchester City, two very bad goals - one corner, one free-kick with rebounds, incredibly lucky or unlucky depending on your perspective.

"Yes, they had much more of the ball, yes they had that apparent control of the ball, but the biggest save is the double save by their goalkeeper and the biggest decision of the game is the unlucky decision of Michael."

Mourinho admitted City's lead in the title race was now at a "significant distance".

City boss Pep Guardiola had no time for Mourinho's complaints.

Guardiola said: "Last season it was the same, we won here and the comments were the referee. T oday we have won and the comments are the same as well.

"We won because we were better, in all departments. It is not easy to create chances at United because they are so strong defensively. It was an amazing save from Ederson but I think (David) De Gea had more saves. In the way we played we were better."

Silva rewarded City for their dominance by hooking in the opener through Silva after 43 minutes but Rashford responded against the run of play on the stroke of half-time.

Guardiola said: "We didn't make comments about tactics at half-time, we just said what had happened in the last minute would make us stronger.

"You cannot expect something so unpredictable as to score two goals in set-pieces but we were strong."

On the title race, Guardiola said: "You cannot be champions in December but I am happy because people said in England you cannot play that way, but in England you can play in that way as well."

Source: PA

