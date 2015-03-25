 
Jorge Sampaoli unveiled as Argentina coach after leaving Sevilla

01 June 2017 10:54

Sevilla have confirmed coach Jorge Sampaoli has departed to take charge of Argentina after compensation to trigger the release clause in his contract was received.

The LaLiga club announced last week they had reached an agreement in principle with the Argentinian Football Association but set them a deadline of June 1 to complete all the necessary paperwork.

With that received on Thursday Sampaoli was released from his contract and allowed to be formally announced as the new Argentina coach in a presentation at their training complex just outside Buenos Aires.

"Jorge Sampaoli has left Sevilla FC definitively today after the documentation by which Sevilla is guaranteed the collection of the fixed amount in the termination clause of the Argentine coach was initiated," said the Spanish club in a statement.

"Sevilla FC wishes luck and success to Jorge Sampaoli in his new professional career and appreciates the services provided in the 16/17 season, in which the team met the objectives of the campaign: earning fourth place in the league - with the second best total of its history - and surpassing the group phase of the Champions League."

Source: PA

