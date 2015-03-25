Jorge Sampaoli aiming to get best out of Lionel Messi and Argentina

Jorge Sampaoli believes Argentina need to develop a similar style of play to Barcelona in order to get the best out of star man Lionel Messi.

The 57-year-old has taken charge of his home country with them struggling to make next summer's World Cup in Russia.

His tenure begins with Friday's friendly against South American rivals Brazil in Melbourne, and despite not wanting to rush into making major changes, he feels the team must operate to the strengths of their record goalscorer.

"The generational replacements (in the team) will be done with time," Sampaoli said at his pre-match press conference. "It will be gradual and consistent with what the national team needs.

"We have to find something in Argentina that is similar with Barcelona's style of play for Messi to perform better.

"Messi and (Paulo) Dybala are very important for Argentina. Messi has exceeded my expectations. He's very simple and humble, he's a positive leader."

Sampaoli, who quit Sevilla last week in order to become national team boss, is no stranger to international football having spent four years in charge of Chile. He guided them to their first Copa America success during that time, beating Argentina on penalties in the 2015 final.

Argentina now need him to call on that experience in order to get their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track.

His predecessor, Edgardo Bauza, was sacked in April after a 2-0 defeat to Bolivia left the two-time world champions fifth in qualifying with only the top-four teams guaranteed to make the tournament.

Sampaoli, who will reportedly try a 3-4-2-1 formation in Australia with Messi and Dybala playing behind Gonzalo Higuain, admits to remaining open-minded about his starting line-up.

"We still haven't decided on the team," he added.

"Putting the rivalry aside, the important thing is the development of our idea, not being afraid.

"The midfield is the determining factor in the idea behind our game."

While it has been a difficult qualifying campaign for Argentina, Brazil have already booked their place on the plane to Russia.

They became the second team to secure a spot at the competition - behind the hosts - after winning 10 of their opening 14 qualifiers.

Despite naming a strong squad, manager Tite has opted to give time off to a number of regulars including Barcelona forward Neymar, Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino, and defenders Dani Alves, Marcelo and Marquinhos.

Chelsea duo David Luiz and Willian have been included for the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, along with Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho and Manchester City pair Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus.

City's new Â£35million goalkeeper Ederson, signed from Benfica on Thursday, could miss out after leaving the squad for the birth of his daughter.

Source: PA

