 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Jordan Henderson selection leaves Jurgen Klopp unhappy

13 October 2017 01:09

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp put himself on a collision course with Gareth Southgate after criticising the England boss’ handling of Jordan Henderson.

The German was unhappy his captain played the full 90 minutes in both their recent qualifying matches, particularly the game against Lithuania on an artificial pitch with their World Cup place already secured.

Over the past year Henderson has had to cope with a troublesome heel problem which saw him miss the final three months of last season.

“England played a friendly game on an artificial surface – it was a qualification game but they had already qualified – and I was not happy that Hendo was on the pitch to be honest with all the problems he’s had in the past,” said Klopp.

“It made no sense. We cannot be involved in this. They all make their own decisions.

“No manager of a national team asked me so far before a game ‘How would you line up?’.

“We watch it, we wait until they come back and we take what we get.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the