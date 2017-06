Celtic have signed Jonny Hayes on a three-year contract from Aberdeen.

Hayes, who opened the scoring against the Hoops in the Scottish Cup final last month before ending up on the losing side, has been a key player for the Dons since joining them from Inverness in 2012.

Ryan Christie will join Aberdeen from Celtic on a season-long loan.

The deals were announced on the Scottish Premiership champions' official website.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.