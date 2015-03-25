 
Jonathan Walters ruled out of Republic of Irelandâ€™s play-off games

11 October 2017 01:02

Jonathan Walters has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play-off games, Press Association Sport understands.

The 34-year-old Burnley forward is currently sidelined by a knee problem. It is understood he will not have recovered in time for the play-offs, the first legs of which will be staged between November 9 and 11, with the return fixtures then taking place over the following three days.

According to reports, Walters will be out of action until at least Christmas.

As well as sitting out the Republic’s matches against Wales on Monday and Moldova last week, Walters, who Burnley signed from Stoke over the summer, has not been involved in the Clarets’ last two Premier League games.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche said ahead of the October 1 victory at Everton: “Jon won’t make it as we are still letting his knee calm down.

“The knee has flared up and there is a settling down period for that type of injury, so we are unsure on timescales.”

He added: “I think it will be a bit of a while; we’re not sure yet, but it’s not going to be days. It’ll be longer than that.”

The Republic of Ireland, managed by Martin O’Neill, will learn at next week’s draw whether they will face Switzerland, Italy, Croatia or Denmark in the play-offs.

