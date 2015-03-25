 
Jonathan Walters does not train again as Republic of Ireland prepare for Georgia

29 August 2017 12:23

Jonathan Walters did not train with his Republic of Ireland team-mates once again on Tuesday as he attempts to prove his fitness ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier in Georgia.

The 33-year-old Burnley striker warmed up with the rest of the squad at Abbotstown, but then went off to work with the physios.

Manager Martin O'Neill revealed on Monday that he would have no qualms about selecting Walters if he declared himself fit even if he had not trained for "a day or two", although time is running down before the squad heads for Tbilisi on Thursday.

With midfielders James McCarthy and Jeff Hendrick having already been ruled out of the game at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena - Hendrick could yet return for the clash with Group D leaders Serbia three days later - David Meyler's return to training after a groin problem was welcome news for O'Neill.

Source: PA

