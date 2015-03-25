Jon Walters not expecting Burnley to struggle

Jon Walters has seen enough of his new club Burnley to be sure there will be no case of 'second season syndrome' at Turf Moor.

The Republic of Ireland international joined the Clarets this summer after seven years of relative Premier League security at Stoke and is hoping to help bring similar stability.

Sean Dyche's side finished six points and two places clear of the relegation zone in their first campaign back in the top tier but remain among the bookmakers' relegation favourites.

They would not be the first team to over-achieve following promotion only to slip back at the next attempt but Walters has no concerns on that score.

"A big danger for clubs coming up is that second season syndrome, and you don't want to fall into that category," he said.

"You get comfortable, think you've done it after a year - I don't think we'll let that happen here.

"With the players and the characters we have in the building we won't let it.

"It's a grounded group of boys and that helps, there's no egos in the building. It wouldn't be allowed here."

Burnley start their season with one of the toughest possible assignments, away to defending champions Chelsea.

They had already lost last year's star performer Michael Keane to Everton when Watford came calling for key striker Andre Gray, but Walters sees opportunity where others find adversity.

"It's a tough start to the season but bring it on, it could be a good time to play them," he said of Chelsea.

"They may not have gelled, might have players coming back from internationals, a few injuries or suspensions. Maybe we can cause a few surprises."

As for Gray's eve-of-season departure, he added: "He was one player in a large group.

"There's no one player the team plays off. The strength here is unity and the collective of players.

"You'll miss certain elements he brings but it's a good settled team and there are enough players to step up."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.