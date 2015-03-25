John Terry's career in numbers

John Terry has ended his 22-year stint at Chelsea and joined Aston Villa on a one-year contract.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the 36-year-old former England captain's career in numbers:

19 - Number of years since he made his Chelsea first-team debut

717 - Number of Chelsea appearances

6 - Number of appearances on loan at Nottingham Forest in 2000

78 - Number of England caps

41 - Number of Premier League goals he has scored for Chelsea

17 - Terry has scored in 17 successive Premier League seasons

580 - Games as captain of the Blues, a club record

26 - Number on the back of his Chelsea shirt and the minute in which the defender was withdrawn in his final game against Sunderland

15 - Number of major titles he has won as Chelsea captain (five Premier Leagues, five FA Cups, three League Cups, one Champions League and one Europa League)

17 - Age when he made his senior Chelsea debut as a substitute in a League Cup game against Aston Villa

6 - Number of times he has been sent off in the Premier League

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.